Update: ‘Lagos Teacher Knocked Off My Nephew’s Tooth & Threatened Him’

Here’s an update of a teacher’s brutality on my nephew.

My nephew woke up with dark swollen lips covered with bruises and was running serious temperature. So, My sister decided to go and report first to the school authority and to ask why they tried to cover the teacher up for such wicked act.

She went to the proprietress office and reported the case; telling her that she wanted to take it to the police but because of the respect she has for the owner of the school, that’s why she’s here to let the school know her next line of action. The prorietress was shocked to hear what happened and summoned the teacher.

When the teacher got there and was asked what happened, she said she didn’t beat the boy that his tooth just fell off.

The grandma ( that’s what they call the proprietress. She’s 98) asked her,

How will you not touch a child and his tooth will remove? The teacher insisted that she didn’t touch the child. So grandma told her it’s better she says the truth as the mother is planning to take the case to another level. That she should at least own up and apologize. The teacher said, my sister can take it to any level she wants that she doesn’t care!

My sister said at that point her head sparked and she flared up!

She began to mention the different agencies she has contacted, and that they are coming for the school.

That she has posted it on social media and the news has spread all over.

She said the moment she mentioned social media, Grandma began to shake and call for help. As My sis continued shouting on top of her voice, grandma s daughter ( the supervisor ) and other teachers rushed into the office and tried to calm her down.

Grandma told the daughter that the story has gotten to social media and immediately, the daughter sank into the nearest chair and shouted “oh My God!

Grandma told the daughter that the teacher still has the guts to tell my sister to take it to any level and Immediately the daughter said ” waaaat”?

Do you know the school name is at stake here?

Do you know they are going to shut down the school and arrest everybody? bla bla.. and everyone Started yelling at the teacher to apologize.

Grandma’s daughter asked her for the last time. Did you beat him or not? She now said, ehn… She beat him on his back not his head.

Grandma’s daughter said, how can you beat a child on the back and his tooth fell off?. so, she told them to give her a few minutes. She went to my nephew’s class, came back and asked the teacher why?

That she just asked Georgewells classmates now what happened yesterday and they all said the teacher hit his head on the table and his tooth flew out and landed on another boys book.

Immediately she and other teachers began to beg my sister. Grandma was already crying that her school is in trouble. My sis said she became afraid for Grandma. Let the 98yrs old woman not go and give up. so she told Grandma not to worry that she won’t involve the school, only the teacher.

They continued to beg my sister and told her to take the son to the hospital that the teacher will fute the bill from her Nov salary. That they’ll deduct whatever the bill comes to from her salary before handing it to her. And my sister left.

That was how it all went yesterday.

Thanks guys for your love and support.

We appreciate.

