Usman, Abubakar, Auwalu Arrested With 1,144 ATM Cards At Airport (Pictures)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested three suspects at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) while attempting to smuggle 1,144 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards out of the country.

The suspects are Abdullahi Usman, Musa Abubakar and Abdulwahid Auwalu.

They were arrested by the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC between November 24 and December 1, 2021.

Wilson Uwujaren, Spokesperson for the commission, noted that Musa Abubakar who was on his way to Dubai, UAE, concealed 714 ATM cards while Abdullahi Usman who was heading to Saudi Arabia, had 298 ATM cards in his possession.

Abdulwahid, on the other hand, was arrested with 132 ATM cards while trying to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

Uwujaren added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...