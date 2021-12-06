UTME 2022: JAMB introduces new literature texts for language subjects

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has introduced new literature texts for four language subjects, including Literature-in-English.

This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin published on Monday, where it stated that the changes would take effect from the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The four language subjects include Arabic, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

