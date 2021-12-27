Vic O Challenges Shatta Wale To A Rap Battle After He Insulted Nigerians (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu a.k.a Vic O has thrown a challenge the way of Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale.
Vic O who got pissed after Shatta Wale insulted Nigerian musicians, promised to end the Ghanaian’s music career.
He took to his Instagram page to throw the challenge and wrote:
@shattawalenima if you say u the best i challenge you to a #rapbattle or a #singbattle
Cos i know you’re just running mouth.
You have the guts to insult naija stars.
When I’m done with you,
You’ll cry for mercy to get into the studio again.
@shattawalenima if u win i resign from Music
This is no joke..
I’m just lack of good management if i had one you won’t see my break light.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CX9VnZlqf-Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b7fcbbb8-aa2f-4074-b3d6-07777ed6140d
Watch video below: