Vic O Challenges Shatta Wale To A Rap Battle After He Insulted Nigerians (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu a.k.a Vic O has thrown a challenge the way of Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale.

Vic O who got pissed after Shatta Wale insulted Nigerian musicians, promised to end the Ghanaian’s music career.

He took to his Instagram page to throw the challenge and wrote:

@shattawalenima if you say u the best i challenge you to a #rapbattle or a #singbattle

Cos i know you’re just running mouth.

You have the guts to insult naija stars.

When I’m done with you,

You’ll cry for mercy to get into the studio again.

@shattawalenima if u win i resign from Music

This is no joke..

I’m just lack of good management if i had one you won’t see my break light.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX9VnZlqf-Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b7fcbbb8-aa2f-4074-b3d6-07777ed6140d

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC55lUUI6EI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...