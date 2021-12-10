Vic O’s Mother Dies 3 Months After His Father’s Death; Rapper Cries Out (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Vic O is bereaved again as has he just lost his mother.

In an emotional video he shared on his Instagram page, the singer asked people to help him ask God why he is facing these deaths in one year.

The singer lost his father in September and in a space of three months, has now lost his mum.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaibEieF3T8[/flash]

I lost my Dad last September this year and now I lost my Sweet Mom again?

Somebody should help me ask God why is Death so wicked?

Why is life so unfair to me ??

I don’t think I deserve this pain by Death…

Pls mom come back to us don’t go with Dad now…



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXRppW5FVSP/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...