Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Celebrates President Buhari On His 79th Birthday (Photo)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has sent birthday wishes to President Buhari who turns 79 today 17th December 2021, IgbereTV reports.
Posting a photo of himself together with President Buhari, Osinbajo wrote on Instagram;
”Happy Birthday Mr. President.
As your days, so shall strength, wisdom and favor be from the Almighty God in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.”
