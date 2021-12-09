Victor Osuagwu & His Wife Roseline, Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Actor Victor Osuagwu and his wife Roseline on Wednesday celebrated 31 years of marriage, Igbere TV reports.

The veteran shared a photo of himself and Roseline on Instagram saying, “From friends to lovers, courtship to marriage, it’s been 31 years of ‘No Shut Up or Getaway’. My sister, my friend, and more than you can describe as a wife. Mother of the ‘OCHIBUNDU’ empire. It’s our wedding anniversary, brethren. To God be the Glory.”



https://www.instagram.com/realvictorosuagwu/p/CXOHX0zDMoy/?utm_medium=copy_link

Fellow celebrities and wished the couple a happy weekend anniversary.

The duo had wedded in 2002 but according to the actor, he had performed the traditional rights long before the white wedding.

The couple has four children together.

