Victoria Island Residents Celebrate Christmas At Eko Hotel Roundabout (Video)

Christmas has always been my favorite holiday. Anyone who is close to me knows it’s my groove! It’s such a beautiful time of year.

The fact is I’m celebrating Jesus and the hope He promises for our future.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility projects, Zenith Bank lit up Ajose Adeogun Street of the Victoria Island axis of Lagos State, nigeria’s south-west with its annual Christmas decoration.

The official lighting programme was performed in November by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who was supported by the lender’s executive management, while the bank’s staff and customers joined virtually.

There was also a mini park built by same bank for people to enjoy Christmas.

Watch my report…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFgD4dy9cdA&t=142s

