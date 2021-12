A video of a gay man crying uncontrollably while walking down the aisle to meet his husband, has gone viral after being shared online.

The crying man was cheered on by those who turned up for the wedding, as he walked to meet his partner who stood by a corner.

After meeting his husband, he got a soothing hug from him before they went to the altar where a priest prayed for them.

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ-wgp5-KJo

