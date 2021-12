This a warning to employers of labour: Treat your workers right. Your worker is not only needed for completing tasks, but he’s also a reflection of your company. You can’t be successful if your workers are unmotivated, redundant or poorly paid.

Pay your workers well and on time. They will fight to impress you!

