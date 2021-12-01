Watford Vs Chelsea 0 – 0 – (Live)

Chelsea can immediately bounce back from their draw with Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture against Watford.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road on Wednesday evening, spurred on by the need for three points.

Manchester City and Liverpool are simply not giving up the chase, so all the impetus is on the Blues to keep the pace.

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League

(Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Watford has generally been a happy hunting ground for the Champions League holders; they won seven of their last eight meetings with the Hornets.

Claudio Ranieri lost to one of his former clubs last weekend, a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City; will the same trick be repeated again tomorrow?

It is probably too soon to predict the result, but not the Chelsea line up.

Here is the next team we think Tuchel will decide upon:

Defence

Although Chelsea only played a few days ago and have a significant date with West Ham United on the horizon, we expect the Blues boss to only make three changes from his previous line-up.

The rear guard stays almost exactly the same.

Edouard Mendy, fresh from finishing second in the Yashin award pole, remains in goal.

