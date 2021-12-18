‘We Don’t Fake It’ — Bobrisky Flaunts Bag With Bundles Of Cash (Video)

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh, is about to be the highlight of December as her ex-bestie, Bobrisky decided to reply a post she shared without names or tags,Igbere TV reports.

The actress had advised people not to be intimidated by someone’s lifestyle because people rent money from places just to show off.

In a post sighted online, Bobrisky showed off a bag which contained bundles of cash and revealed that his fans on snapchat know that he has had the money for weeks.

He then went on to shade Tonto’s residence and urged her to send her address so that she can be invited to his party which will be held where rich people stay.

The crossdresser also pointed out how people fabricate lies just because they have no clue about what is going on in the other’s life.

Not stopping there, Bob shared a screenshot of how Tonto allegedly gushed over him as she thanked him for everything he had done for her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNmgY91mrOc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlJM9ct8Mj/?utm_medium=copy_link

