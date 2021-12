It has become a normal thing in Nigeria that when we are about or have entered into the New Year, different religious leaders with different Prophecy about Nigeria will be coming out. Most of these prophecies are evil and unpleasant.

This is an appeal to all religious leaders to beware of giving doom prophecies concerning 2022.

To me no matter what prophecies they give out, all i know is that 2022 is my Year of Answered Prayers.

What about you?

