‘We Want To Sign Deals’: South African President Ramaphosa Lands In Nigeria (Pix)

“We want to sign deals.”

This is what South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expects from his seven-day West Africa tour, beginning in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The president landed in Abuja on Tuesday evening to a warm reception.

Accompanied by various ministers, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see the opening up of trade and investment on the continent.

We want those countries investing in South Africa so it is not a one-way process where South African companies invest in their countries,” the president added as he departed Johannesburg.

On this trip, he will visit Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

“It is a mixed journey; political, diplomatic, economic, trade and this is going to be beneficial to our country all around,” Ramaphosa said.

At the same time, his ministers are expected to conclude five new agreements and memoranda of understanding with the Nigerian government.

“We want to increase confidence in our own companies operating in those countries. We have a number of companies operating in Nigeria and Ghana and we want to see more and more of that happening in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire,” Ramaphosa said.

West Africa

In Cote d’Ívoire, he will be hosted by President Alassane Dramane Ouattara for a state visit and will further address the Africa Investment Forum.

Ramaphosa added he wanted to breed life into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement that allows for free flow of goods and services across the continent.

He added travel too could be eased on the continent

Ramaphosa will then travel to Accra, Ghana, where he will meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and participate in a number of high-level talks.

The trip will be concluded in Dakar, Senegal, where he will take part in the Dakar Peace and Security Forum and other high-level meetings.

“We are going on this epic journey to the heart of the continent.”

