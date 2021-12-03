We’ll Never Walk Alone! – Sanwo-Olu Excited As LASU Students Join His Peace Walk

“We Will Never Walk Alone!” – Sanwo-Olu Excited As LASU Students Pledge To Join His Peace Walk (Photos, Video)

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that he and his government will never walk alone, IgbereTV reports.

He stated this on his Instagram page in the evening hours of Thursday 2nd December 2021 after students of the Lagos State University LASU pledged to join his peace walk.

On Tuesday, November 30, the governor announced plans to stage a peace walk as part of the healing process for residents of the state after the October 20, 2020, Lekki tollgate shooting. Governor Sanwo-Olu called on entertainers and activists like Falz, Mr Macaroni, Dele Farotimi, and others to join his peace walk. Many of those he invited have turned down the invitation. Some of them on their social media pages wrote ”You will walk alone”.

Yesterday, the students of LASU declared their support for the peace walk, stating that they are ready to walk with the governor.

The same day, Governor Sanwo-Olu posted a video showing him with the excited students from the university earlier today. He captioned the video

”We will never walk alone!

We will walk together for the peace and progress of our dear state.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW_ODcfDQRu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBULTZdVGLE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...