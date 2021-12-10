West African Countries Shower SA President With Honours & Titles On Tour (Photos)

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a successful business tour of four West African economic giants – Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Ramaphosa stressed his foreign policy was focused on strengthening ties with SA’s “sister countries” on the African continent.

See here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sn62XNEnVJA

Apart from strengthening economic ties, SA’s fourth democratically elected leader was also showered with multiple national honours, some of which were last conferred on a South African president during the Nelson Mandela Presidency in the mid 1990s.

The president began his tour in Nigeria on 30 November and concluded it in Senegal on Wednesday, 08 December 2021.

First leg of West Africa tour: NIGERIA (no national honours)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...