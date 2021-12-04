West Ham Vs Chelsea 1 – 2 – (Live)

Chelsea haven’t often enjoyed their visits to the London Stadium. In the Blues’ six previous matches at West Ham United’s new home in all competitions, only twice have they come away with victory.

So Thomas Tuchel could’ve done without the trip from west to east London tomorrow. Not just because of Chelsea’s poor record at what was the Olympic Stadium but because of mounting injury issues.

Against Watford in midweek, there was no Ben Chilwell, Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the travelling party. Jorginho, meanwhile, had to be contained to the bench, as did Timo Werner, due to fitness concerns.

And to further complicate things for Tuchel, Saul Niguez dropped another dismal display on his second Premier League start and Trevoh Chalobah – who was drafted into midfield to replace the Spaniard at half time – suffered a hamstring injury and limped off at Vicarage Road.

