‘What A Mess! I Slept With A Married Woman In A Hotel’

Every bashing or insult is accepted because of the gravity of my actions.

I went to shop the other day and just at the entrance I saw a wrapped gift fall off a woman’s bag while she entered her car to drive off, I picked it then rushed to give her, she thanked me and we exchanged numbers.

We got chatting that same day and she told me she is married with 3 kids which was obvious right from when I saw her. She even sent me some of their family pix and boom i discovered that her husband was someone whom we grew together in the same street those years but we were never friends because of age diffrrence as he was like My senior with 10-12 years age difference. Our chat with her got so intensed that we agreed to hangout together but we needed a secret place due to our marital status, so the only place we could go for was a hotel.

Yesterday Sunday we went there and before i knew it we had sex. Since yesterday till this till now my conscience has been disturbing me, infact I couldn’t sleep throughout the night till now. I’ve done what is evil.

How do I get this guilt off me?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...