What Are The English And Local Names For This? (Picture)

Ok guys I caught this (Ukpara in igbo) resting on my Shirt I hunged outside

So I decided to snap it and upload here.

in Igbo we called it ukpara

What do you people call it in your various languages And also the correct English name for it?.

