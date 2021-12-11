What Are The English And Local Names For This? (Picture)

Ok guys I caught this (Ukpara in igbo) resting on my Shirt I hunged outside
So I decided to snap it and upload here.
in Igbo we called it ukpara
What do you people call it in your various languages And also the correct English name for it?.
