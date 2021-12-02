What Are Your Experiences With GNLD?

Let me start with mine, this happened some years ago after my secondary School,I was in search of a job desperately to keep myself busy before gaining admission.. so I saw an advert “factory workers needed.. salary 10k weekly” I was like oh boy work don set.. so I called the number, the receiver told me he is the manager of the factory that I should start coming immediately (gbagada) and I’m staying around ojo alaba (so you can imagine the distance) I told the self-acclaimed manager that I did not have transportation fee to come back,he said I should not worry that I’m starting work immediately,

when I got to gbagada b/stop, I called him to come and pick me, my people, if you see the so called manager,his shoes were begging for freedom.. I thought the manager ask him to come and pick me, so we entered the building, the guy was now telling me all this their bull crap stories, I got angry and told him to give me t-fare to go back, the dude has nothing on him, I had to beg people for money,before I could get back home that day, it was past 12 midnight, so ever since then, if I see them sharing those their papers,the way I do bullsh*t them eehh!!

Infact it was an awful experience..

