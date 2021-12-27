‘What Do I Do About My Lazy Mother?’

Hello,

My mom is lovely but lately I’m getting fed up with her. She is someone that requires people to do every single thing for her without lifting a finger. Asides earning money to train her children, which I’m forever grateful for.

I can say that all my life, I can count how many times I’ve seen my mother cook or pick a broom, talkless of lay her bed.

Growing up, I thought it was very normal since our culture is one where you have to be very respectful and help your elders. I have many siblings so we all did everything for the house and for her. But lately, with the older ones settling down and moving out, I’m left with her.

It has gotten to the extent that my unmarried siblings also avoid the house because it’s not easy living with her. We got her a maid to help around but it’s not a permanent solution especially with expenses.

I’m a student and I came home this break while the maid travels back home for Christmas. The whole situation is quite tiring for me. I was baffled today when, while I was choked up cooking Christmas food for us and guests coming later, she called me to rub cream on her foot, like why can’t she do it herself. The fact that she didn’t even help with any of the cooking and arrangements was painful enough.

My siblings have given up on her as they believe she’s used to it already and she can’t change. I’ve been told that my late dad pampered her and got several maids for her so she has been doing this for so long already. My father died when I was little.

I’ve taken it as not a big deal but I’m beginning to think of moving to another state after graduation just because of this issue.

I don’t know whether to confront her about her attitude. Or whether that would make me disrespectful or ungrateful to her.

