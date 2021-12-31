What Exactly Is The Significance Of Crossover Night? – Charly Boy

Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa who is known as Charly Boy has asked about the significance of cross over night that happens every December 31, Igbere TV reports.

He quizzed about this in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Making a post, he labeled cross over as ‘nonsense’ before proceeding to ask about the significance of the event.

The post he made reads; “Crossover Nonsense.

“What exactly is the significance of cross over night? Is it stated anywhere in the bible ? Apart from the fact that its a time to worship God is there any other magical or physical purpose?

“I know say many don dey prepare to run into the church about few minutes to 12 just to enter the next year in the church from all sort of places and it makes me wonder what kind of assurance dem yeye pastor dey give them? I laff in Oguta, �nobody is crossing to anywhere untill Buhari packs and goes. We all die here. Get ready for 2022

e go rugged bad oooooo� For those wey no get mind, u are free to die now�

Biko, Happy New Year”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYGKOSmKq2l/?utm_medium=copy_link

