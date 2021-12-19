“What Happened To Me After Church Today”

So after Church service, I was walking down the street of Fajuyi in Ado-Ekiti, A young man walked up to me and introduced himself as a reporter for Ayooba FM.

What can I do for you I queried, he said he is a Kopa and presenter of the Entertainment on the street program on AyoobaFM. He further his saying, that he will like me to sing the latest Song in town, me feeling like a Chairman, I just replied him Zaazu Zeh!, the young man laughed and said No, that it’s a festive period, that he will like me to sing a Song while he hum it. Guess what? the guy was humming Feliz Navidad ni sha and he asked me to sing the songs with wording while he record my voice on his phone and it will be played on air in their station.

I first asked him am I been recorded on video while vigilantly looking left, right and center, he responded No, I told him you already know it’s Feliz Navidad na, he said he knows that he just want me to sing it, I humm it within me, and I realized I no know the rest of the song, I sharperly want to use my Google (Modern ifa olokun asorodayo) just as I was about to unlock my phone the guy said No I cant use, that it will ruin the fun of the game/program.

Then I laughed and ask So u wnat me to disgrace my ancestors on air? We both chuckled. He said I shud Sha sing the one I know, I said was he going to ask for my name or put my name on air, he said with confidence No, So I started with

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas when I was getting to the from the buttom of my heart, this bad boy cut me short and said he didn’t need that aspect, he just want me to do the Feliz navidad aspect. So I cough and he asked me, if I am ready to do the song without checking my phone…so I gave him my Nod, oya na I replied, Immediately I muttered that Feliz navidad three times, and to continue the rest Omo, I keep quiet ni o and this bad boy has placed me on records already, I pleaded with him to delete it but he refused, while we both laughed at my goof in the song.

Joshua if you play that my voice song on air with wrong Feliz navidad lyrics that i did my God will judge you oooo.

But on a serious Note how many people knows that song lyrics and can sing it off heart, Beyond the I wanna wish u a merry Christmas?

This is a Challenge, infact a Molete, Jericho, Felele and Apete for not the Ibadan people alone but for all of us to start learning the Oldest, most melodious and popular Christmas song, Today I am the victim, tomorrow e fit be you ooo.

Since that moment I ve been memorising and singing it, let Joshua the ayooba presenter come AGAIN, I will just use the song to win record label contract with Kogbagidi Alhaji and will use it to blow like the latest banger Zazuu crooner.

In order to help us out below is the lyrics.

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero Ano y Felicidad.

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero Ano y Felicidad.

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart.

Little History and facts about the song below

“Feliz Navidad” (Spanish: [feˈliz naβiˈða(ð)]) is a Christmas song written in 1970 by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter José Feliciano.[1][2] With its simple, heartfelt lyrics—the traditional Spanish Christmas/New Year greeting “Feliz Navidad, próspero año y felicidad” (“Merry Christmas, a prosperous year and happiness" followed by (in English) “I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart”—it has become a Christmas classic and has gained popularity around the world.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5594421193908615&id=100000223680706

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...