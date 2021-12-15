‘What I Did When My Landlady Tried To Strip Me Unclad By Pulling Down My Shorts’

I’m currently having issues in the place I stay, I am a student that rented an apartment close to school, and ever since this landlady and her children have been a thorn in my flesh and even other neighbors.

Let me narrate what happened.

I’m not a perfect grammar person and please read to the end.

In the place I stay, there’s a well we fetch water from, so last week Sunday the well was locked up, which was very unusual… It was locked up from morning till night, nobody in the compound could access water.. I couldn’t cook nor bath, so in the evening I decided to go ask the landlady why the well was locked and ask for the key so I can get water.

On getting to the landlady’s place, I greeted her and asked calmly why the well was locked up, before I knew what was happening her son came out and told me to get out of there… I was very shocked and surprised, that I came to ask for the key to the well and he just tells me to walk out like that.

I told him I’m here to ask why the well was locked and collect the key, and that I cannot just walk out like that.

Before I knew what was happening, the boy started getting aggressive and he was threatening that he would kill me and was making all sort of threats, before I knew it… He attacked me, both the mom and the son with their last daughter.

They pushed me to the wall, which I sustained an injury at the back of my hand, the landlady was trying to get me naked by pulling the short I was wearing… I wore this short because I wanted to collect the key, fetch water and take my bathe.

So as she was trying to pull down my shorts and get me naked, I had to bite her a little so she could release her hand from my shorts.

The neighbors gathered because of the noise and saw the three of them against me.

Then I left there and went and open the well which they padlocked, then they came down and insisted that nobody would use the well.

It was then that someone told me the reason why they locked the well was because the son of the landlady had an issue with someone early in the morning while the both of them were fetching water and he locked up the well to deal with the person… Thus causing inconveniences for the remaining tenants.

The next day they(landlady and her son) went to the police to report the matter.

And they lied to the police that they locked up the well because the tenants were polluting the well.

Then they reported that I came to their house to attack them and I bite her.

Then the police came and took me and the neighbor that had disagreement with the son that resulted in them locking up the well.

We left the police station that same day and we went back in two days time for interview..

At the interview the police asked us to settle the matter amicably, but they proposed that they want to go to court and if we don’t want to go to the court, that we’ll have to pay the sum of 50k.

The 50k is for the money she used to treat herself, which is a lie. One of the neighbor in the compound overheard her making arrangements with a pharmacist to manipulate the bill of drugs she got.

And aside that, up till now they have refused to open the well for the whole compound to use, but they themselves are still using it, despite claiming that it was polluted.

Now my Daddy had to call her and beg and he told her to calm down that he would pay her 15k but she refused, that it’s the 50k or we go to court.

Now my question is.

Was I wrong in the first place for going to ask of the key to the well that was locked up without proper information of why it was locked, and this well is the well we’ve been using since we packed in?

The second question is, if we go to the court now, what are the penalties I would have to face if I was wrong?

And finally, is it right for a Landlady to lock up the well that everyone uses because of an issue with one of the tenants?

This place is in Enugu State.

Thank you as make you various wise inputs.

