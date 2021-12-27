‘What I Witnessed Last Night!’

Good morning Nairalanders. So yesterday as we were watching the Chelsea match in a viewing center, a big, rotund woman, (very big, tall and round) stepped into the arena, at first I didn’t really noticed her even though I saw her walked in as I was sitting close to the door (this is my ideal place for sitting when in a large crowd), next thing I heard was a big commanding scream “my friend come with ur phone”.

At this point, people’s attention were drown to the woman who made the high commanding order, and swiftly i wandered to see who the command was to, lo and behold, it was to a man who is much more older than the woman.

Older in age, but emaller in stature.

And it happens to be her husband.

Now I saw the man step back to where he was sitting, unplug his phone from the wall socket, and made way to meet his commanding wife.

See, while this was going on, I saw on the man’s face some trembling reactions. He was kind of shivering and muttering something which even if everywhere was silent no one would have heard.

He was frightened and embarrassed at the same time.

Boom!, The man left with his darling wife. Then some people around me reacted by saying, ah, if this woman is this rude to her husband in public that means in their home the man is in soup.

And some sort of sayings…

“Now, my question is, what should be the right age difference between spouses”?

I didn’t just like that incident of yesterday.

I realized the man was way advance than his wife aside the fact that she was very much bigger than the husband in size.

And she appears like a husband beater!!

I think this big age differences between spouses may have lots of disadvantages between them in the long run!

Most especially when one of the spouses becomes disrespectful and mean.

Guys/ Ladies what do u have to say??

