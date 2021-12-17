What Is The Ruling Concerning A Husband Calling His Wife “Ummuh”?

Dr. Faadhil: I do not know why the questioner asked this question, but perhaps he thinks that a man addressing his wife as “Ummu” means that he has called her his mum; and whoever addresses his wife as his mum has made a big mistake because it resembles divorce. And since it is not permitted for a husband to address his wife as “my mum”, this person may think that addressing one’s wife as “Ummu” is the same as addressing her as “my mum”.

On a closer look, it doesn’t mean the husband refers to his wife as his mum, but rather – as with the majority of the people that address their wives as “Ummu” – he only shortens the name; for example, if she is “Ummu Abdillah” and he doesn’t wish to call that in full, he says “Ummu” while intending it as “Ummu Abdillah”.

A husband addressing his wife as “my mum” is one of the assumed means of divorce, but it is not divorce. However, as Muslims, we are to stay away from doubtful issues as much as possible.

That said, it is not dignifying enough for husbands to address their wives with names that don’t depict love; some of such names are Ummu, Abu and so on. The prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) didn’t address any of his wives as “Ummu” although he used to say Ummu so and so.

We can address our wives by their names, like calling the person bearing Aaishah as “Aaish”.

So, there is no problem in addressing one’s wife as “Ummu”, but it is dignifying enough as it may not foster love. Wives can also address their husbands by their names ones in a while, but it shouldn’t be in public; just between them. When in public, they can address their husbands with the names that people address them with or their nicknames or simple “my husband”.

We don’t appreciate this in Yoruba land, which is not supposed to be like that. Some husbands address their wives as “the mother of my children” which is wrong because the term is used for slave.

As for the question, two things should be noted. The first is that a husband addressing his wife “Ummu” doesn’t mean his wife has become haram for him. The second is that couples should address each other with names that will foster and strengthen love between them.

May Allah guide us to the right path.

Extracted by Adwas From Early Morning Questions And Answers On Thursday (25/11/21)

