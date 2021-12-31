What Lessons Have You Learnt In 2021?

This thread is a Sequel to this 2020 thread https://www.nairaland.com/6335485/what-lessons-learnt-2020

As the year runs out, I thought it wise to once again reflect on lessons we have leart so far this year. I believe that we live to learn and in learning we live.

Here are 5 penned down leasons I became acquitted with this year.

1. Expect the best but prepare for the worst. Planning Is good but only up to a certain point because, more time than not, life does not go according to plan.

Do make your plans, but keep in mind things will most likely develop differently than what you planned.

As Mike Tyson once said ” Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

You can’t always get what you want no matter how you try. There are many things I tried to accomplish but no matter how I tried there are many challenges I kept facing.

2. Many people are too proud of whatever they think they have , belief or possess and tend to use this criteria to look down on others or fight them . We are proud of our ignorance, proud of our religion or denomination, proud of our tribe, proud of our socioeconomic status .

These are things we did nothing to get. We were fortunate to have found ourself in such tribe, religion, socioeconomic status (poor, rich or middle class) etc.

3. The 80/20 rule:

This is a principle that states that roughly 80% of results are generated from 20% of efforts.

To explain this law further:

• 20% of employees account for 80% of the companies success.

• You wear 20% of your clothes 80% of the time .

• You walk on 20% of your carpet 80% of the time.

• You spend 80% of your time with only 20% of your friends.

• 20% of Nairalanders deliver 80% of nairaland content.

4. People tend to remember more of your bad side that the good .

You may do many good things but once you do bad, that is where you get heavy criticism irrespective of your past good deeds. You might have been helping someone consistently but the day you refuse, you are seen as lacking compassion or wicked.

I think the human brain has a tendency to remember more bad things than good. I also think that’s why bad news tend to get our attention more than good ones.

5. People always judge a book by it’s cover. Within seconds of seeing you people have already judge you based on how you appear and project their thoughts on what you are like ,even before getting to know you.

What lessons have you learnt?

