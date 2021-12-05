‘What Most Guys Who Demand Too Much Of Women Look Like’ (Pic)

Quickly check the picture below before reading this short piece.

Welcome back.

Laughing out so aloud in red pill language.

It’s time for guys to sit down and tell themselves the truth too and not just sit around and slam girls.

Guys have issues too. Many of them look shapeless or out of shape, yet they want a damsel in their life. When a damsel turns them down because they don’t look attractive, they start to pour out their frustration on all girls.

Some think everything has to do with money. They think once they get money, they can get any girl for themselves. That’s true to some extent, but you cant get love with just money, just sex which is not as good as knowing you are loved to pieces by the opposite sex.

Money is a tool you use to walk up to love. You use money to hit the gym, eat good food and look fit. But some guys think just buying expensive clothes is what matters, disregarding the fact that they need the right physique to accentuate the clothes.

Look at Wizkid and Tems. Wizkid was snubbed on stage by Tems. Why? Man’s too short and boyish. Place Trey Songs or Drake on stage with her, which is clearly a match, and watch her fall over them.

Half the time, some rich men are dating or married to women who don’t find them sexually attractive, but they don’t know. They think all that matters is giving her money. That they do until they realise that one jobless dude is not only sleeping with their woman but also using the money they give their woman to level up.

Guys, lack of money is not the only reason why you can’t find a damsel to love you sincerely. The reason why girls don’t love you or even notice you passing by is because you don’t love yourself. Imagine guys between 20 and 40 already having potbelly with fat body like a woman. I bet you that the expensive clothes you will rock with that kind of body will look normal or abnormal on you, instead of having that dashing effect it had on the model that rocked it on the runway.

So, guys, instead of joining the gang of guys that bash girls on social media, why not join the click of guys that would rather spend that moment working on themselves financially, spiritually, physically and emotionally?

Hit the gym today. A sexy and fit body will cover up your ‘ugly face’. Once you start to work out with visible result, bet it that compliments will start to come your way. I’m a living example. I’ve always had a cute and handsome face, but I thought that was all I needed until I graduated and saw a decline in advances from ladies. That was when I decided to hit the gym and stay fit. Today, female colleagues, both single and married, do compliment me loudly. Male colleagues see me as an inspiration because I stand out from among them. Guess what I’ve become? I’ve become the kind of guy both men and women love. Such is whom ladies love, because ladies flock around who others flock around.

So, red pill guys, enough of female bashing, because to be honest, they owe you nothing. A they want in life is a high value man, not necessarily a rich man, but a man others admire without money attached to him.

The day I decided to love myself was the day I went to meet a carpenter and told him to make a local bench for me to use for bench press exercise. I worked out at home for two months before discovering that there was a gym close to my house, which I later registered in. Then I proceeded to get some workout suppliments. The day I stepped out to Ikeja City Mall to get one was the day I met the love of my life, a gorgeous light-skinned lady that looks like she got cropped out of a magazine. Did I mention that she loves me to pieces and calls me thrice a day with each calls lasting over an hour? She exhausts her airtime and immediately converts to Whatsapp call. The day I met her at ICM, I remember I was getting advances from ladies at the mall that day. Did I look rich? No. Did I look attractive? Yes.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t look bulked up like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but I look fit and elegant with tones in the right places. I wish I could post pictures but it’s not my style. Right now, I’m working on my finances and about to buy a landed property and work towards marriage next year. I’m also thinking about trippling my hustle next year.

Simply put, I spent my little money on myself by hitting the gym and enjoying myself. Same money would have gone into simping for a girl all in a bid to get her attention. These days, I don’t hesitate to lavish on myself, buy nice and expensive shoes. So, I don’t see it as a big deal to give my chick nice trips.

It’s time for boys to learn to be men and stop whining like sissies. Work on yourself and the love you desire will be yours. Don’t forget to pray to God too.

Start in this order:

Spiritually – read the Bible

Financially – work and save

Physically – hit the gym

Emotionally – don’t let a lady’s rejection or anything get on your nerves.

Peace guys

