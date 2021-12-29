‘What My Ex Girlfriend Once Did To Me’

Back then in the university, when I was mildly still a simp, I met my ex towards the end of our third year. So beginning of 1st semester, final year, she had a little accomodation issues. She was unable to a hostel allocation from the school so the only hope was for her to stay off campus.

Money for lodge to stay off camp wasn’t there. Will her parents send her money? Nope! Upon all these lamentations, she was just looking at me to shake body. So one day, see dragged me out to go see a lodge an agent found for her, while we got there, she liked the house and was ready to pay for it immediately.

After them give her account details; oya pay na she started doing anyhow. Few minutes she came to me asking me to borrow her 60k. That she’d refund me soonest. As a lover boy then na, I no too reason am. I think say the banny go pay back. I wired the money Everything settled.

So one day na, after we finished some heavy gymnastics in za other room, my ex open mouth tell me say “as of today, she’s not owning me anything”. That she has balanced me. Meaning all the s**x we’ve been having she’s been deducting it from the money I borrowed her.

The thing shock me. I just shake head. Well, after our graduation, if our relationship was based on transactional s**x, I for de owe her up to like 10 Million. Because wetin we knack ehn! Hmmm!

