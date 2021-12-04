‘What My Fiancé Did When I Told Him I Want Only 1 Child & Suggested Vasectomy’

Hi fam.

Something has been bothering me of late and leaving me emotionally and mentally stressed and drained for the past weeks and I’m cut between the devil and the deep blue sea.

There’s this bro we’re trying to see if we can work things out. though, I never really wanted anything relationship again or at least for now until I’m decided later in the future on what I really want for myself.

Before, I delve into the main discuss , let

me quickly highlight how it all started.

Some months back, My publisher came to deliver the books I ordered for. So while sorting the books, he just got teasing me like ” Babes, na wa o. What’s up with your romantic life now?. I’ve never seen you pulling with anyone. It’s always work, biz Money money money I see you pursuing. Lol… I just told him, guy, free me abeg and I went on counting the books at the boot of his car.

He now walked up to me and said, on a more serious note, what is happening? So I told him it’s a personal choice cos I dont have the strength for relationship brouhaha now. He agreed with me that truly its not easy and even as a married man, he too feels the heat but the good thing is, he married in the Lord. So I should choose wisely from among the brethren.

So he said, he has this family friend, an eligible bachelor, who wants a decent lady and I’m the one that comes to mind each time the guy mentions it because since he’s be dealing with me, he can vouch that I’m a very honest, hard-working and decent lady. So he would want the bro to have me.

That was how I got to meet bro.

Now fastforward to the main reason of this post.

There was this particular day we tripped out to cool off and discuss about US. So we got talking and planning on how to build our home in a way that we will not be caught unawares with some setbacks and unplanned responsibilities. So the issue of children came up and I suggested we have only one, which he reluctantly accepted after much convincing. So we tried to look at ways we can maintain that decision and I suggested a vasectomy. citing the possibilities of health risks (as a result of mismatches ) and failures that might occur if the family planning is done on me but with vasectomy, no issues. He looked me in the eyes and said, “my darling” no!

I was dumbfounded…. And became a little worried because, if he has no plans of having more children, why would he kick against the idea of a vasectomy?

If we are going to be one and follow one course, why shying away from a plan that will benefit us as a couple and a family?

Could it be, he only agreed to have one with me and plans to have more else where?

Is vasectomy a life threatening condition?

I was still trying to wrap my head around his refusal, when he said, it will be done on you ( the family planning). That instant, I felt all alone, like im on my own. So I told him I needed to cool off, and he said feel free.

I left the tent and went to the waters prentending to be playing with the water. He came and dragged me out of the water. we strolled without a word and I asked him to take me home. He did.

He called when he got home. I was cold to him so, he promised to call again but since then Ive refused to pick his calls or reply his texts.

The big question is ..

WHY DID HE BLUNTLY REFUSE A VASECTOMY?

COULD HE HAVE ULTERIOR MOTIVES?

IS IT NOT BETTER TO OPT OUT NOW THAN PRETEND I DIDN’T GET THE MESSAGE AND END UP IN REGRETS?

WHAT DOES IT MEAN WHEN A MAN KICKS AGAINST VASECTOMY?

