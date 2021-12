Please don’t get it wrong. I believe there should be 2 offerings: normal church offering and tithe.

Nowadays there are up to 5 offerings in church.

1 Sunday school offering

2 Testimony offering

3 Building levy offering

4 Youth offering

5 Offerings for needy

6 Tithe etc

There are strategies devised to coerse one to give

such as “stand up and raise your offering and being left on the seat while others give.

It makes me feel bad.

