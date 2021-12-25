As for me it was a cool one we both love each other, the year to us was a romantic year we are married together with 2 kids.
Just that financial burden is mostly on me but I am not complaining, I thank God.
2022, I have some plans and I know with God help we will achieve them. Tell us about ur wife/ boi/ girl friend How will u rate your love life in this 2021.
What Was Your Relationship, Love Life Like In 2021?
As for me it was a cool one we both love each other, the year to us was a romantic year we are married together with 2 kids.