Hello all,

I’m doing preliminary research for hiring a full stack jr. developer for a remote startup.

Most skills are expected to be gained on job.

However favored candidates will have familiarity or interest in learning, but not limited to:

Kotlin

Android Studio

Room

SQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

GitHub

PostgreSQL

Digital Ocean

Command Line

Agile

I am looking for opinions on, what is considered a competitive fair monthly salary?

What jr. software developer offers are you seeing out there?

Thanks,

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...