What’s The Best Gift Anyone Could Give To You This Christmas?

Although i don’t celebrate Christmas, i would celebrate, jubilate, dance and rejoice the most if just one single soul was won into the kingdom of God during the Christmas celebrations, because that’s the best gift anyone could give to me.

Luke 15:7 (KJV)

“I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth…”

So what’s yours?

