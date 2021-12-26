What’s Your Favourite Nigerian Song Of 2021?

2021 is Gradually drawing to a Close and From the Naija Music sector, There has been Lots of songs throughout the Year!

Great Songs, Average songs, Overhyped songs and all dat.

But There are some Everyone would agree Stands out from others!

These are the Hit Songs of 2021! They are Most pple’s Favourite!

Songs Like

*Bloody Samaritan by Ayra Starr.

*Alcohol by JoeBoy

*Feelings by Ladipoe ft Buju

*Big Thugs Boys by AV

*Mona lisa by Lojay

*Kilometre by BurnaBoy

*Cumming by Naira Marley ft Buswiwa

*Essence by Wizkid ft Tems

*Running by Chike ft Simi

For me, My Favourite is Blingz by Blaqbonez ft Buju and Amarae!

The Song is so Nice to listen to and the 3 Artistes got their lyrics and Delivery perfectly Right!

SO WHAT’S YOURS?

