When A Man Says He Loves You, Don’t Conclude He Wants to Marry You – Actress Ani Amatosero Warns Ladies (Video)

Actress, Ani Amatosero has warned ladies not to make the mistake of concluding that a man wants to marry them just because he says he loves them.

The Ghanaian actress said this in one of her Tik Tok videos.

According to her, this is to prevent instances of people saying they have been used and dumped.

She further warned women not to allow the sweet words of some men get into their heads as some relationships are just to strengthen you and make you cry while others make you bold.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXNhT4SjNGa/?utm_source=ig_embed

Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FK5mVZiGW4w

