So I Was Taking a Morning Work Today , And I Stopped at A Nearby Shop To Get A Bottled Water.

The Man Owning The Shop was busy listening to 7AM News ….

Wow , I Wonder !!! , So People are still Listening To Radio !!!

My Last Time Of Using A Radio Was 15 Years Ago !!!

What Of You ??

Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA.

