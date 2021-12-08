When You Learn To Love Yourself, That Is What You Will Receive – Genevieve Nnaji

Actress Genevieve Nnaji has advised her fans to continually love themselves, adding that ego is a disease and charity begins at home, Igbere TV reports.

The movie star shared her thoughts in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Ego is the disease. Love is the cure. Charity begins at home. So begin by loving yourself. Do what you must do to get help and heal.

“When you learn to love yourself, that is what you will receive. The mirror will only project what is shown.”



https://instagram.com/stories/genevievennaji/2723456487341125852?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

The veteran actress is one of the few celebrities who has managed to stay away from social media controversies.

On Independence Day, the 42-year-old penned down a note to Nigerians urging them to be good ambassadors of their nation.

“It takes heart to be Nigerian. Nigeria is not you. You are Nigeria. Be the reason they speak good about us wherever you are. Happy Independence to you in particular,” she wrote.

