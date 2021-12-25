Where Will You Eat Your Christmas Food?

As for me na to call my oga’s wife this evening to inform her of my strange visit tomorrow,
I would like to eat jollof rice but a no sabi cook am.
My place is somehow rural so forget of mistabig thomas cuk, captain cuk or shikin repoblik.
My neighbors?? Well, they will definitely serve me food but i dont tink i would be able to devour it reason bn that it wont be spicy/peppery(i am a yoruba man abeg, i need pepper ) the one i ate last year na hmmmmm, if not for tomtom.
Abeg woman good ooh
If u get money and ur wife dey around, happy xmas
If u get money and ur woman no dey, u no con sabi cook join..happy weekend sir, TGIF
If u no get money and food no dey, happy public holiday sir
If u get food but money no dey… happy children day ooh