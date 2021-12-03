Saw this on FB and nostalgia kicked in……..

What movie or movies comes to your mind when you see this old video cassette player?

For me it’s Jackie Chan’s POLICE STORY PT 1,2 and 3.

Share yours.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...