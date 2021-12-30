Which Of These Businesses Should He Invest In With N600k Budget?

I have a friend who is not a member of this forum. He’s been seeking advice from circle of friends as to which business to invest in as a new year is about to start. His budget is 600k. Below are the choices:

1. Music production studio

2. Autorevamp shop (panel beating and spraying)

3. Driving school

4. Pig farming

He has skill in the first and second businesses above. Which do you think would be more lucrative and fulfilling?

Thanks as we expect good advice from brothers and sisters here.

Pls mods, help move to front page.

