White Lady Cries After Being Scammed By A Fraudster (Photos, Videos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video of a white lady crying after being scammed by a fraudster has gone viral on the internet. She claimed her social media accounts were hacked, and some money was stolen from her by the fraudster.

Watch video here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7Vv6I1u-mY

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: