White Lady In Wrapper Uses Nigerian Grinding Stone, Speaks Pidgin (Photos, Video)

Some Oyinbo ladies who happen to find themselves residing in Nigerian either by reason of marriage or choice have shown great efforts at adapting to life in the West African country

An Oyinbo lady spotted using a local grinder has also become an internet sensation. In a short video reposted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the pretty lady rocked a wrapper as she used a local grinding stone

Save for her skin, one would have easily mistaken her for a Nigeria-born owing to the expertise she showed at using the grinding stone. While incredibly speaking a bit of Urhobo language and Pidgin, the lady knocked other white women who give their being foreigners as excuse for not being able to use the local grinder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wk5RjTnbU-4

