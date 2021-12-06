‘Why Are Some Married Women So Selfish And Wicked?’

I think there is a evil that reside in a lady once she gets married… As in, some married women are so selfish and wicked… S

Let me give these instances;

1. Their own brothers and sisters come to her husband home and there is no issue.. He/she (wife siblings) has unrestricted access to everything in the house since it’s her sister’s husband house.. But when the husband siblings come, they have restricted access to some things in the house.. Any attempt to go futher, the wife start bringing up attitude towards them..

2. The wife mother comes and she is free to stay as long as she wants but if the husband mother comes, the selfish wife is already asking the husband when will mama leave for her place….

3. The husband sends money to her family, no problem, the husband sends to his family, then there is need for him to be accountable for the money sent to his own parents oooo..

4. Husband sponsors wife siblings to school and all is fine.. Husband sponsors his own siblings and the wife develops hatred automatically towards the sibling bcox she thinks they are draining her husband resources..

Some married women are wicked soul in disguise. Bad enough, you wunt see these attitudes in them until they are married.

I still wonder and ask; why are some married woman so selfish and demonic in nature?

