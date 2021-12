I’m seriously thinking why the teaching profession isn’t well rated in terms of welfare packages. Teaching should be a noble profession held up high, but that’s not the case in my country. I’m personally a lover of the teaching profession, was in it for about 5years, left it for ‘greener pastures’ and now feel like coming back home. The question remains ‘to what end’? In the end, passion wouldn’t pay bills. How do we change this narrative??

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...