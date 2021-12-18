Why Do Computer Schools Inflate The Price Of Their Courses So Much? (Pix)

Sorry for posting this here..but I really need answers because I don’t understand what is going on here.. So I decided I wanted to learn computer programming so I started searching for where I could acquire the skill. I can across these guys yesterday but I would not mention their names here.. I asked how much it would cost to study software engineering because its a six months course..could you believe how much these guys mentioned for me? 850k…yes that right #850,000 and that’s not all it still goes as far as 1.7million naira..

Please If i may ask, computer gurus in the house.. Is there any way this prices are justifiable? Because I don’t get..

