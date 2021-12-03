Why FG Has Not Built A Federal Secretariat In Abia — Rep Onuigbo Reveals

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Rep. Sam Onuigbo has said Abia is yet to have a Federal Secretariat located in it because it has not provided a certificate of occupancy to make it ready for use.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by ABN TV on Friday, the federal lawmaker had said he made enquiry from the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola during a budget defence on why Abia is yet to have a Federal Secretariat constructed in it.

According to Hon. Onuigbo, the Minister said the land initially allocated for the construction of a Federal Secretariat for Abia was encroached upon.

He revealed that he informed the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who later facilitated a land for the construction of a Federal Secretariat.

Rep Onuigbo however said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is yet to mobilise equipment and manpower to the allocated land due to unavailability of certificate of occupancy.

Hon. Onuigbo said his engagements with the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and that of Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem reveals that efforts are being made to provide a certificate of occupancy.

He expressed dissatisfaction that title documents have not been provided since over two years he started making efforts to ensure that Abia joins league of states who have a Federal Secretariat.

According to him, despite being number one alphabetically and being in existence before some other states that now boast of Federal Secretariat, Abia is yet to have one.

He appealed to the state government to hasten efforts to ensure that necessary documents are provided so that a Federal Secretariat is constructed, stating that it comes with a lot of benefits.

He insists that he will sustain efforts to ensure that title documents are provided to that effect.



