‘Why I Almost Broke Up With My Temperamental Girlfriend’

Hello guys,

I have a girlfriend who is abit Temperate,she gets mad at small things easily.

I missed her call yesterday because i slept up,waking up this morning i called back but i discover i did not have enough airtime so i got no option than ask her to call me back if she has airtime, she could not greet what i heard was “the one you recharged for me”? She then hissed and hanged up.

I was so upset at the statement to the extent i almost asked for breakup but had to control myself.

Please guys ,do you think such relationship will lead to something decent?

