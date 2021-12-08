Why Igbos In Lagos Should Embrace APC – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has advised Lagosians, particularly those of Igbo extraction to embrace the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and at the national level because the party has given them the opportunity to actualize their aspirations.

Obasa who spoke during the formal inauguration of the executive members of Agege/Orile-Agege Ndigbo in Lagos APC said all efforts are now geared towards increasing the numerical strength of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, since, according to him, Ndigbo have a comfortable place in Lagos and in the APC.

He said: “Lagos State is a noble host that accommodates all well-meaning people. The state is a microcosm of Nigeria because members of every ethnic group in the country are residents here without being discriminated against. The state provides opportunities for those with genuine cause to excel. That is why Ndigbo should join hands in lifting the state that has been benevolent enough to provide progressive opportunities for those who are not indigenous to it to blossom.”

Leader of Ndigbo in APC in Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Chief Solomon Chukwu said it is gratifying that Igbos in his domain, Agege Local Government Area and Orile-Agege LCDA have come into the mainstream politics in Lagos State by embracing the ruling party.

He said: “I am happy that my people from the two council areas have embraced the APC; just as their brothers and sisters in other areas in Lagos State. We inaugurated members of the executive to go ahead and water the seed that I have planted.

https://thenationonlineng.net/obasa-urges-igbo-in-lagos-to-embrace-apc/

