Why I’m Not Yet Married – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya has said the reason he is not yet married is because he is not as rich as his father Terry Waya, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star made this known in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

According to him, his mother Susan Waya expressed concern over his single status which led to the response.

“My mum says it is time for me to settle down. I told her I’m not rich like my father yet,” he wrote.

In February 2021, the 27-year-old confirmed his breakup with fellow reality star Erica.

His revelation came after a fan asked him what he meant in an interview he had with Punch saying he did not have a love life.

Kiddwaya replied the fan saying, “I feel like I need to explain myself here! So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at the time, and I didn’t want people to be too involved. I wanted it to be private that’s why I said what I said.

On January 10, Kiddwaya in the interview said,” I would be committed to a long-term marriage. I don’t think I have a love life. I think I have a life and I am trying to find love.”

Kiddwaya and Erica became an item after much display of affection on the season five edition of the show.

Kiddwaya’s parents gained national attention after their son partook in the reality TV show in 2020.

Terry Waya regularly posts on Instagram scenes from luxury apartments in different parts of the world he visits.



